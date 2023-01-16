DSS Denies Invading Emefiele’s Office

The Department of State Services has denied breaking into the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Some media platforms reported that the DSS had barged into the CBN offices and arrested the chief executive officer.

The DSS denied arresting Emeifele in a statement released on Monday by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the false news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its governor, today, January 16, 2023. This is fake news and quite misleading. ”