News

DSS Denies Invading Emefiele’s Office

Anthony Adeniyi44 mins ago
13
DSS

The Department of State Services has denied breaking into the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Some media platforms reported that the DSS had barged into the CBN offices and arrested the chief executive officer.

The DSS denied arresting Emeifele in a statement released on Monday by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the false news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its governor, today, January 16, 2023. This is fake news and quite misleading. ”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi44 mins ago
13

Related Articles

Atiku

23 Million Nigerians Out Of Jobs Under Buhari Govt – Atiku

49 mins ago
Dino Melaye

Atiku Not Afraid Of Probe – Melaye

54 mins ago

Niger Delta Youths Urged To Protect Region

5 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Restates Support For Military

5 hours ago