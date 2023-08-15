DSS Denies Arresting Ibezim Brothers Over Fashola Petition

The Department of State Services, DSS, has stated that has not arrested any of the Ibezim brothers accused of peddling fake news.

The brothers who operate a news platform had recently reported that former governor of Lagos State and minister of works, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, was colluding to tamper with the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Their report stated that Fashola was inside his house in Abuja writing the judgment to be delivered by the PEPT judges. The report added that the Abuja residence of the former minister was tightly secured by soldiers because of the purpose.

This forced Fashola to petition the Inspector-General of Police and the DSS as proof showed that he was at a function in Lagos at the time the report said his house was secured with him inside.

The former minister also denied having anything to do with the PEPT judgment.

Days later, one of the Ibezim brothers posted on X that his brother had been arrested by the DSS and was in the secret police’s custody.

Denying the claim, the DSS posted on X, “DSS has not arrested Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim and/or Chike Victor Ibezim of reportera. He/They is/are not in the Service’s custody.”