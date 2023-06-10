Headline

DSS Arrests Suspended CBN Governor Emefiele

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
The Department of State Services, DSS, has arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

A Summary of DSS allegations against Emefiele as at February 2023.

1. Funding Unknown gunmen, ESN and IPOB with money he raised for his failed presidential bid last year and funds diverted from government coffers

2. Mismanagement of Nigeria’s social investment program (NISRAL and the Anchor Borrowers Scheme)

3. Illegall economic crimes of National security dimension

4. Money Laundering

5. Unwholesome activities through proxies

6. Round tripping

7. Conferment of financial benefits to self and others

8. Threat to National Security

9. Criminal conspiracy to divert government resources

10. Terrorism financing

