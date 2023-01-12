DSS Arrests Okupe At Lagos Airport

The former Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by the Department of State Services, DSS.

This is according to his lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, on Thursday.

The arrest comes weeks after Okupe resigned as DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council and was convicted of violating money laundering Act.

His lawyer wrote, “DOYIN OKUPE RE-ARRESTED AT MURITALA MUHAMMED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LAGOS BY DSS ON HIS WAY TO LONDON FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT OVER A MATTER THAT HAS BEEN RESOLVED!

“The information reaching me now is that Dr. Doyin Okupe has been arrested at Lagos Airport by the DSS on his way to London.

“The reason according to the source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home. When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Doyin Okupe?

“As at today, the man has no case to answer anywhere, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my Client immediately as ti’s is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person. This is unfair as the man health is fast failing!”