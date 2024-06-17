Drug Barons Recruiting Customs Officers, Staff of Bonded Terminals – Customs Boss

The head of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has revealed a concerning trend of drug barons recruiting customs officers and officials at bonded terminals to facilitate their illegal operations. Speaking at an event marking a significant drug seizure at the Tin-Can Port, Adeniyi underscored the NCS’s ongoing efforts to root out these corrupt elements.

Adeniyi detailed how the NCS has been actively identifying and addressing instances of corruption both within and outside the service, particularly focusing on those who aid in the movement of drug consignments without proper examination. Highlighting the severity of the issue, he stressed that individuals found guilty of such actions would face strict legal consequences.

During the event, approximately N4.2 billion worth of seized hemp was displayed, underscoring the magnitude of the drug trafficking problem. Adeniyi reiterated the NCS’s commitment to intensifying scrutiny on the activities of compromised customs officers, with the aim of purging these elements from the system. He noted that some officers, in collaboration with bonded terminal operators, had expedited the clearance of drug shipments, thus contributing to the challenge.

He said, “I assure you that the service will soon name, shame and arrest those involved. The modus operandi of the syndicate involves moving imported containers from the port on transit without proper examination, diverting them to private premises instead of bonded warehouses.”