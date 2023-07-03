Drug Abuse: Lagos Warns Youth Against Negative Peer Influence

Lagos State Government’s Warning: Peer Pressure and Drug Abuse

In an effort to combat drug and substance abuse among young adults, particularly teenagers and youths, the Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning about the dangers of negative peer pressure. Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, emphasized the link between peer pressure and drug abuse, addiction, and illicit trafficking. The warning was delivered during a School Awareness and Sensitization program held at Agidingbi Senior Secondary School in Ikeja to commemorate the Y2023 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Equipping Young Minds to Make the Right Choices

At the program, which was organized by the Lagos State Interministerial Drug Abuse Control Committee, Dr. Ogboye’s message was further emphasized by Mrs. Oyebisi Omolanbe, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services. She explained that peers hold significant influence, especially during late childhood and adolescence. However, negative peer pressure concerning drug abuse and illicit trafficking carries heavy burdens and negative consequences. It is crucial to equip young people with the skills and confidence to resist peer pressure and say no to drugs and substance abuse.

The Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health

Dr. Ogboye highlighted the significance of the Y2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking commemorative theme: “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthening Prevention.” He stressed the importance of prioritizing the mental health of citizens and viewing addiction as a health issue rather than a criminal act. While individuals struggling with addiction should be treated as patients, those involved in supplying and distributing drugs should be treated as criminals. The theme underscores the need for a collective effort in the fight against drug abuse.

Raising Awareness and Empowering Youth

The awareness program at Agidingbi Senior Secondary School provided an opportunity to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse and empower them to make informed choices. Dr. Oluseyi Odewale, the facilitator of the event, explained that substance abuse can have severe effects on the developing brain of a young person, impairing judgment and social functioning. She emphasized the importance of selecting friends wisely to avoid negative peer pressure that could lead to drug abuse and addiction.

Collaboration in the Fight Against Drug Abuse

Joseph Oluwaseun, a representative from Pam Pharmaceutical Limited, commended the Lagos State Government for its inclusive governance system and collaborated with the government in celebrating the Y2023 World Drug Abuse Day. He pledged ongoing collaboration in the fight against drug abuse, recognizing that addressing this issue requires a collective effort from all citizens.