Driver Surrenders to Police After Crushing LAWMA Sweeper t Death

The driver of the Honda Saloon car with the license plate EPE 984 DV, involved in a collision that resulted in the death of two Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) sweepers along Gbagada Expressway on Monday, has voluntarily surrendered to the police. Confirmation of this development came from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who outlined that the driver would be arraigned in court on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter.

The fatal accident occurred as the two LAWMA sweepers were performing their duties when the Honda Saloon car collided with them. Following the collision, the driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. The subsequent investigation revealed that the driver, in attempting to evade officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), struck the sweepers, leading to the tragic outcome.

SP Hundeyin clarified that the incident is being treated as a case of manslaughter rather than murder, emphasizing that it was deemed an accident and not a deliberate act. The driver’s decision to turn himself in is a pivotal development in the ongoing investigation, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The Ministry of Transportation, addressing misinformation about the involvement of LASTMA officials in the accident, emphasized in a statement that immediate investigations revealed no LASTMA officer was implicated. The ministry assured the public that the outcome of the police investigation would be transparent and any party found culpable would face legal consequences. The tragic incident underscores the importance of road safety and the need for accountability in cases of fatal accidents.