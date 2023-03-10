Driver In Train-Bus Accident Arrested

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, has placed the fault of the collision between a train and a staff bus in Lagos State on the driver of the bus.

Concise News reported that the train/bus accident occurred on Thursday, on the rail track in the Sogunle area of the state.

While addressing journalists, Okhiria stated that the bus driver refused to stop like other vehicles for the train to pass.

He said, “According to the information I gathered at the scene of the incident, they said many cars stopped when they got to the level crossing while the Lagos State Staff Bus driver continued moving, which I don’t know why.

”Maybe the driver thought he could pass before the train got nearer to him. He could not pass, and then the train crushed the bus; that is what we gathered.

“The train was coming from Ijoko to Iddo.”

The NRC MD further appealed to motorists not to ignore the point where they should stop.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the driver is currently in police custody.