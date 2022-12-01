Driver Dies In Lagos Truck Accident

A driver has lost his life after the truck he was driving lost control at Agric Bus Stop in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The 40ft container conveyed by the truck fell off in the process after the truck suffered brake failure.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

The statement read, “Upon arrival of the Agency’s Response Team to the scene of incident, an articulated truck conveying a 40ft container was involved in a lone accident at the above mentioned location, today, Wednesday, 30th November 2022

“The accident was attributed to brake failure, loss of control that led to crash of the truck and its 40ft container on the main road, hitting the BRT demacation and pedestrian bridge pillar, which effectively shut down the entire Expressway.

“The trapped truck driver in the cabin who lost his life in the incident was extricated with light-duty rescue equipment in the operation and duly handed over to officials from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“The Agency’s sophisticated heavy-duty equipment recovered the crashed articulated vehicle, while the Agency’s flat body truck was equally deployed for recovery of the 40ft container.

“The Agency’s Response Team in collaboration with FRSC, LNSC, LASTMA and Police officers from OWUTU Police Division were the responders at the scene.”