Drake Wins $2.7m From Bet On Israel Adesanya

Canadian rapper, Drake, won $2.7m after Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title, the Mirror reports.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to his bitter rival Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing.

Drake lost $1.6m after backing Adesanya to win in that fight but he made amends for the rapper in his rematch with Pereira. ‘Drizzy Drake’ placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win which returned $885,000 and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout, which returned a massive $1.8m.