Drake Ordered To Appear In Court For XXXTentacion Murder Trial

Canadian rapper, Drake, is facing a court order to either sit for a deposition or appear in court in connection with the ongoing XXXTentacion murder trial.

The move to involve Drake is due to a feud between Drake and the late rapper born Jahseh Onfroy, who was shot and killed in 2018.

Defense attorney Mauricio Padilla believes Drake is connected to XXX’s death and in an effort to solidify that claim, he tried to subpoena the rapper in January 2023.

Before XXXTentacion demise, he took to his Instagram stories to post, “If anyone tries to kill me, it was @champagnepapi. I’m snitching rn.”

The Florida rapper then claimed he was hacked. He was murdered four months later at age 20.

Broward Country Circuit Judge Michael Usan granted Padilla’s petition on Thursday for an “order to show cause.”

A February 24 date has been set for Drake to fulfill the order, which Billboard says will take place via Zoom.

