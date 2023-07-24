Douglass Wins Women’s 200m IM World Title

American Kate Douglass won the women’s 200m individual medley at the world championships on Monday.

Douglass finished in a time of 2min, 07.17sec, ahead of fellow American Alex Walsh on 2:07.97 and China’s Yu Yiting on 2:08.74.

It was the United States’ first gold medal of the championships so far in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

“I’m really happy with that race,” said Douglass.

“I really just wanted to get a gold for Team USA tonight and I’m so happy I did that.”

Defending champion Walsh led for most of the race but Douglass gradually reeled her in and pulled away to claim the gold.

“I think this year I tried to conserve a little bit more energy in the prelims and semis and I think I did a great job with that,” she said.

“I was ready to race tonight.”

Canadian 16-year-old Summer McIntosh held the fastest time of 2023 going into the competition but she did not enter the event in Fukuoka.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, the silver medallist at last year’s world championships, was disqualified in Sunday’s semi-finals for an illegal move as she transitioned from backstroke to breaststroke.

She was one of three swimmers to be disqualified from the same race, alongside Britain’s Katie Shanahan and Italy’s Sara Franceschi.

