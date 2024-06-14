Dortmund Appoints Nuri Sahin as Head Coach

Borussia Dortmund has named former player Nuri Sahin as their new head coach, replacing Edin Terzić. Sahin, 35, previously served as Terzić’s assistant and has now signed a three-year contract with the club.

In a statement, Sahin expressed his commitment to the role: “From day one we will do everything we can and work with energy and passion to make this club as successful as possible.”

Sahin’s connection with Dortmund is deep-rooted, having played 274 competitive games for the club across two spells, scoring 26 goals. His career saw him move to Real Madrid in 2011, followed by a loan to Liverpool, before returning to Dortmund on loan in 2013 and then permanently.

After stints with Werder Bremen and Turkish team Antalyaspor, where he began his coaching career, Sahin returned to Dortmund as assistant coach last January. His appointment as head coach marks a new chapter for both him and the club.

“He has worked very hard in recent years to prepare for a career as a coach, and he will show great dedication in his new position and help the team progress,” Dortmund managing director of sport Lars Ricken said.

“As former players, we will work closely together and we have great ambitions. Nuri knows the club and its staff, and BVB is in his DNA as a player and as an assistant coach.”