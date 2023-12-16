Don’t Wear New Clothes on Christmas Day – Delta Police

The Delta State Police Command has advised against wearing new clothes on Christmas Day.

In a post on X, the command also advised against our dressing Jesus Christ who is the reason for the season.

The command said, “Thou must not wear new Clothes on Christmas day. You must not out dress the celebrant (Jesus).

“Thou must not cook what you can’t afford. Eat what you have. Bell no get show glass.

“Thou must not travel. If you don’t have the means, stay where you are. Whoever is desperately bent on seeing you, should come to you.

“School fees and House rent for some is January.

“Take life easy and don’t stress yourself.”