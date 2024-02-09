Don’t Watch AFCON Final If Hypertensive – Osun Ex-commissioner

Mr. Remi Owowaiye, a former Osun State Commissioner for Works, has issued a cautionary message to Nigerians managing hypertension, advising them to avoid watching the upcoming final match of the African Cup of Nations scheduled for next Sunday.

The warning comes in light of recent reports of football fans experiencing fatal shock during the semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, which took place on Wednesday.

Owowaiye, speaking from Osogbo, emphasized the necessity of this advisory, citing his own experience of shivering when a crucial penalty was awarded against Nigeria during the tense moments of the match.

Expressing his decision to abstain from watching the final live, Owowaiye stated his intention to view the replay only after the match’s conclusion.

“A leader of APC in Delta State, Dr Cairo, passed out during the match, and a notable Nigerian businessman operating in Cote D’Ivoire also died. The Deputy Bursar of a university in Kwara State also passed out.

The statement read in part, “The Super Eagles of Nigeria should mourn those who died while watching the semi-final match on Wednesday. I want to advise Nigerians in their interest, especially those managing hypertension.

“Even after the match, I was still shivering. I advise Nigerians managing hypertension to avoid watching the final match. The NFF needs to mourn people who died as a result of shock during the semi-final match.

Nigeria and the host nation, Cote D’Ivoire would meet on Sunday in the final match of the Nations Cup after both won their semi-final matches against South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo respectively

“They should not watch the final match on Sunday. They better wait till the game ends and watch the replay. The way I felt particularly when a penalty was awarded against Nigeria during the semi-final match, I had never felt like that in my whole life. I was shivering.

“It was also reported that a Corps member in Kaduna also slumped and died during the match. Those are the ones reported. There may be several other unreported cases.”

He called on the Nigeria Football Federation to pay tributes to the memory of those who lost their lives watching the match, noting that the departed deserve to be honoured even in death.