Don’t Vote For Sick Old Politicians, Pastor Enenche Tells Nigerians

With less than 50 days till the 2023 presidential election, Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has encouraged Nigerians to refrain from supporting candidates who are too old, unwell, or incapable of effectively leading the nation.

Enenche also recommended Nigerians to vote for a candidate with “mental clarity, sharpness, precision, vigor, and correctness of presentation” when he spoke to his congregation during the church’s January 2023 joint service at Glory Dome, weekend in Abuja.

He advised his followers to disregard candidates who have jihadist goals, are suffering from illnesses, and more while pushing them to make sure that they acquire their Permanent Voters Cards, or PVCs, in order to cast ballots during the election.

His words: “If you have eyes to see and ears to hear, it is very clear. The Bible says in the mouth of two or three witnesses, the truth shall be established. So, we should look physically that best bears witness to our spirit.

“Who is he that has enough youth, enough energy, enough vibrancy to lead a nation such as this, who is not old, retired and expired? Who has enough health, and vitality and is not a baggage of affliction. He has enough mental clarity, sharpness and precision, and accuracy of presentation.

“Who is he that has enough success in life outside the government? A person who can run his own life and be successful, a person who can run an institution. We have many people whose money can not be traced except to the Government, except to public office. We don’t know anything they bought or sold except that they were in government and they became rich. Who has a principle of record both in public and private life that is traceable? Who is he that has a verifiable record? Who is it that has a corruption-free record?

“Let us go to the marginalized zone in this nation. Who has said people from that zone must not rule? When others have come over and over again and misruled and destroyed the whole country and turned it into this Broad way of terrorism. Banditry, all of them conspired and it was a coalition of frustrated, retired people. And they want us to vote for them.”