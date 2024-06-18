Don’t Store Cooked Food in Refrigerator for More Than Three Days, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to Nigerians about the risks of storing cooked food in the refrigerator for more than three days.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, NAFDAC Director General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasized the health hazards associated with prolonged storage of cooked food.

Parts of the statement read: “She (NAFDAC FG) urged Nigerians to refrain from storing cooked food in the refrigerator for more than three days, warning that cooked food stored in the refrigerator for days is susceptible to contamination by disease-causing pathogens, key agents of foodborne diseases that can lead to death.”

Speaking at the 2024 World Food Safety Day with the theme, ‘Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected’, the DG appealed to stakeholders in the food supply chain to take conscious efforts to create a food safety culture in their operations to minimize food hazards and risks that could compromise food safety.

She noted that food safety is not only important for public health but also for economic development, adding that everyone from producers to consumers must play their part to ensure food safety.

“Let us all stay true to the statements ‘food safety is everyone’s business’ and ‘food safety is a shared responsibility’ as we mark this year’s World Food Safety Day.

“Working together, we will continue to strengthen our food safety system, ensuring its resilience, robustness and preparedness for the unexpected,” she said.