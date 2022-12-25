Don’t See Politics As Dirt Game, Lalong Urges Christians

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged Christians not to see politics as a dirty game.

Lalong, while addressing Christian leaders in the state, urged them to galvanize the Christian community to make demands of politicians vying for office.

According Lalong, said this was necessary because anyone who God gives power must work for the interest of all Nigerians, including the Christian community.

He said this as disclosed in a statement issued by his spokesman ,Dr Macham Makut, on Saturday.

“This is why we must work harder towards mobilising our brothers and sisters to actively participate in the political process to not only decide who leads them but also have a say on the table when decisions are being taken. We can no longer afford to treat politics as a dirty game thereby leaving it to some few people, and yet complain of marginalisation and poor governance. It is the Church that has the solution to the world since Jesus Christ called us the salt of the earth and light of the world,” the governor said.