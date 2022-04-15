Don’t Run Foul Of Electoral Act, Kwara Gov Tells Appointees

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday charged political office holders aspiring for elective offices from the state to go through the new electoral act and not run foul of the law, describing the new provisions in the Act as quite revolutionary.

“I urge everyone to go through the new electoral act because ignorance is not an excuse in law. There are new provisions in the Act that are quite revolutionary. They could undo whatever efforts of any political party or candidates if we run foul of them,” AbdulRazaq said at a one-day capacity building seminar on the new Electoral Act 2022 for political office holders aspiring for elective offices on the new Electoral Act.

“It is on this note that I send my best wishes to all our appointees who are leaving to contest for elective offices. That is in the spirit of Section 84 (12) of the Act. Whatever happens at the primaries, please remember that this is one family and everyone belongs in the room.”

Represented by the Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor emphasized,

“this gathering is very important for our party. As you may have noticed, the new electoral act has redefined how election is conducted in Nigeria. For political parties, the new electoral act calls for discipline and respect for internal democracy and rule of law. It shuts the door against impunity of all kinds. That is the way to go if we want our democracy to grow.”

AbdulRazaq also called for unity, peaceful conduct, discipline, fairness, selflessness, and respect for rule of law ahead of the APC primaries.

“To win the 2023 election, all of us must recommit ourselves to the whole essence and spirit of Otoge. We must remind ourselves always that Kwara cannot go back to the era where the destiny of our people was tied to some single individual. We may disagree as progressives. That is normal. But we must never lose focus of the burden of history.”

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Roland Otaru stressed the need for thorough screening of candidates ahead of general elections to comply with the provisions of Electoral Act and reduce post-election litigations.

Otaru advised political office holders seeking elective positions to obey all the provisions of the new Electoral Act and avoid any contravention.

“The new Electoral Act 2022 is to regulate the conduct of federal, states and area councils elections to make provisions for the restrictions of the qualifications for electing office to relevant provisions of the constitution of the 1999 constitution as amended, use of card readers and other technologies and devices in elections and political parties primaries,” he said.

“All the provisions in the Electoral Act 2022 are important and must be complied with. There is nothing like cutting short corners to sideline the mandatory provisions of the Act. This is because many of the provisions of the Act used the word ‘shall’ which implies mandatory compliance.”

A Professor of Political Science Hassan Saliu, who spoke on internal democracy and cohesion, harped on strict respect to internal democracy in line with the 1999 constitution, party constitution, Electoral Act 2022, INEC regulations and support of members of political parties to avoid internal wrangling.

“Running a party is liking running a public institution guided by laws. A party is said to be operating internal democracy if it allows all its layers and structures to operate freely,” he said.

Prof. Saliu also encouraged politicians to play the game in the overall interest of the people and advance the cause of development of the society.

A retired INEC Secretary Dr Mudashir Mustapha called for credible process rooted in internal democracy and effective management of party primaries.

“Lack of adherence to the rule of law, non compliance with Electoral Act and due process in the administration of political parties in Nigeria are some of the problems thwarting the emergence of parties candidates. So, the conduct of party primaries among political parties are becoming a turning flesh and threat to the success of parties during polls,” Dr Mustapha said.