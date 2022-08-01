Don’t Return To South-East Without Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB To Igbo Politicians

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned Igbo politicians not to return to the South-East without its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as the group lamented the alarm about likely terrorist attacks in Abuja where Kanu is currently held for charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

A statement by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, reads: “As terrorism and insecurity increases gradually but surely taking over the Nigeria seat of power Abuja, we the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind the so-called Elders and politicians of Igbo extraction of Biafra in Abuja never to return home to Biafraland without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is crystal clear that these terrorists and jihadists after taking over the zoo seat of power will come down to the Western and Eastern Nigeria. The entire South is not safe anymore and there is an urgent need for the entire South to restrategize and get the already infiltrated terrorists out of our territories without delay.

“As there is fire on the mountain and Abuja is being encircled by terrorists, we advise Biafra politicians in Abuja never think of returning to South East Region without coming back with Mazi Nnamdi KANU. They must do all they could to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi KANU is back here in the East with them because Abuja is no more safe again.

“The land of Biafra and our ancestors will not spare them if they return to East without Mazi Nnamdi KANU being released unconditionally from the DSS custody.

“All Eastern politicians, businessmen and women, traditional rulers, Senators and Federal House of Representatives, Religious men and women including Governors must ensure the urgent release of KANU as ordered by United Nations otherwise the land will not contain us and them.

“We have the records of those useful idiots that colluded with the zoo government to kidnap and extra-ordinarily renditioned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria last year June. Unless KANU is unconditionally released and compensated for the flagrant violation of his fundamental human rights as directed by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, those useful idiots and their generations will have no place in the land.

“But if you people fail to heed to this peaceful advice, we shall also never heed to your plea when the jungle matures. Our people and Nigeria should understand that the peace of Nigeria and especially that of East lies with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”