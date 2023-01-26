Don’t Pretend Hard Work Is Source Of Your Money, Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Tells Politicians, Others

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has advised Nigerian politicians and others not to pretend that their hard work got them the wealth that they have.

He claimed that this pretence about the source of their money, causes confusion in the lives of those who are still struggling to make ends meet.

He shared this advice via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The actor tweeted, “Anyone man/woman is entitled to:

1. Whatever life they choose

2. Whatever decisions they make

3. Consequences of the above if any

“Just try not to pretend your hard work is the source of your money/lifestyle & cause confusion & despair in the lives of our hustling younger ones!”

“This public service announcement is for Nigerian politicians and any one else concerned as well,” he added.

4