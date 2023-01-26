Entertainment

Don’t Pretend Hard Work Is Source Of Your Money, Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Tells Politicians, Others

Anthony Adeniyi25 mins ago
15
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has advised Nigerian politicians and others not to pretend that their hard work got them the wealth that they have.

He claimed that this pretence about the source of their money, causes confusion in the lives of those who are still struggling to make ends meet.

He shared this advice via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The actor tweeted, “Anyone man/woman is entitled to:
1. Whatever life they choose
2. Whatever decisions they make
3. Consequences of the above if any

“Just try not to pretend your hard work is the source of your money/lifestyle & cause confusion & despair in the lives of our hustling younger ones!”

“This public service announcement is for Nigerian politicians and any one else concerned as well,” he added.

4

Anthony Adeniyi25 mins ago
15

Related Articles

If You Can’t Marry Rich Woman, Invest In One — Jason Njoku

11 hours ago

My Marriage Is Over – Actress Wumi Toriola

2 days ago
Nedu

Most Ladies Go To BBNaija To Get ‘Customers’ – Nedu

2 days ago

Apostle Suleman Files N1bn Suit Against Actress Halima Abubakar

4 days ago