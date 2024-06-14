Don’t Lose Control of AI, Pope Francis Urges G7

Pope Francis has warned world leaders that artificial intelligence (AI) must never be allowed to gain the upper hand on humanity as he became the first pontiff to address the G7.

After being wheeled around the huge oval table where the world’s top leaders had convened in southern Italy, the 87-year-old said AI represented an “epochal transformation” for mankind, one that could inspire excitement but, equally, cause “greater injustice”.

He then implored the politicians around him, who he said bore the main burden of ensuring AI is used to benefit humanity, to “ensure and safeguard a space for proper human control” over the supercomputers.

“We would condemn humanity to a future without hope if we took away people’s ability to make decisions about themselves and their lives, by dooming them to depend on the choices of machines,” he said. “We need to ensure and safeguard a space for proper human control over the choices made by artificial intelligence programmes: human dignity itself depends on it.”

He added that "no machine should ever choose to take the life of a human being."