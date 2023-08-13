Don’t Invade Niger NLC Warns ECOWAS

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against employing military measures to remove the military junta in Niger Republic, asserting that the disadvantages of such actions far surpass the potential benefits.

In a statement issued on Sunday and bearing the signature of its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC voiced its concern.

During the gathering of ECOWAS member states’ leaders in Abuja on Thursday, a consensus was reached to dispatch a “standby force” to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democracy in Niger and the reinstatement of the expelled president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Notably, Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, asserted that all options, including the use of force as a last resort, were being considered. However, the NLC contends that adopting such a strategy would place the safety of the deposed President Bazoum and his family at risk, destabilize the entire region, including Northern Nigeria, and lead to significant loss of life.

The NLC further implored the governments to assess their economic capacity to engage in warfare, given the unpredictability of the outcome.

“Equally of significance is the unintended possibility of turning Niger into a fertile territory for proxy wars.

Even after the war is over, the region must brace itself for heightened acts of terrorism or insurgency just as it might signal the end of ECOWAS as we know it today given the scenario of ten members fighting five.” it cautioned.

The NLC also expressed concerns that the ECOWAS leadership might be attempting to salvage a situation on behalf of another party or parties. While the NLC couldn’t independently confirm the accuracy of these allegations, it stressed the importance for ECOWAS to exhibit conduct that reassures its citizens and the global community of its independence and integrity.

According to the Congress, it has grounds to suspect that ECOWAS might be influenced by its own inconsistent policies or dual standards. This suspicion arises partly due to accusations that ECOWAS has shown support for and even marked coups in certain cases.

“In the extant matter of Niger Republic, we equally do believe that ECOWAS did not exhaust the process of dialogue before beating war drums. The missions to Niamey were seen as an afterthought.

One of the consequences of weaponising electricity supply to Niger Republic is the right of proportionate responsorial action by way of Niger Republic damming the Niger River with unimaginable effects on our ecosystem.”

“Beyond all this, time has come for us to ask ourselves if we have the economic strength to prosecute this war. Even seasoned Generals do admit that we can often predict the beginning of wars but can seldom tell how they end.

“As we stated at the beginning of this statement, we are advocates of democracy and will do all that is necessary to promote and preserve it. However, what will preserve democracy in our territories will not be the threat or use of military force against sovereign nations but the observance of the core values and rules of democracy. It is up to our Presidents or political leaders to do the needful.

“It is in consideration of these that we join other organisations and respected voices in saying no to War!” The statement said.