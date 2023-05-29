Don’t Inherit Buhari’s Disdain For Rule Of Law, Kanu’s Lawyer Tells Tinubu

Aloy Ejimakor, a legal counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to release his client.

Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, on the grounds of terrorism and treasonable felony.

In a tweet on Monday, following Tinubu’s inauguration as President of Nigeria, Ejimakor urged him not to inherit his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s disdain for the rule of law by keeping Kanu in custody.

He tweeted, “Dear President Bola Tinubu: I have an urgent request. Free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today or tomorrow. Don’t drag it. Don’t inherit Buhari’s misguided animus, hubris and infamous disdain for the rule of law and for Ndigbo. Chart your own path. Thank you, sir!”

Kanu is seeking to pull the South-East region out of Nigeria to re-establish the defunct Republic of Biafra. His group, IPOB, and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, has since been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government.