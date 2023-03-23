Don’t Hold Inauguration Ceremony For Tinubu, Baba-Ahmed Tells Buhari, CJN

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said the declaration of President-elect Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election is not constitutional.

According to him, Tinubu failed to meet all the requirement needed to be declared winner of the election.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, Baba-Ahmed urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, not to hold the inauguration ceremony slated for May 29.

Baba-Ahmed said: “Mr President, do not hold that inauguration. CJN, Your Lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality.

“You cannot swear [in] people who haven’t met the constitutional requirements; you can’t do that.

“If you do it, you have done something unlawful, something unconstitutional.

The LP chieftain also claimed that his party won the election by scoring about eight million votes.