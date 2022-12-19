Don’t Drag Me Into Adeleke, Oyetola Debt Issue – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had asked not to be dragged into the argument between Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

This was after Adeleke alleged that he met debts in the state when he was sworn in as governor.

The debts were reportedly incurred during the tenure of Aregbesola when he governed the state, a thing he dismissed through his aide, Sola Fasure.

He added, “The matter is between the Adeleke and Oyetola administrations because the Aregbesola debts have been liquidated. It was not Aregbesola that took the N18bn loan that was taken after the election. Oyetola took some other loans, including salary support from the Federal Government.

“They caused the problem for themselves. If they had set up a transition committee and if they had cooperated well with the incoming governor after they had lost the election, there would have been a smooth change of government.

“They would have compared notes and there would be no rancour. But he was busy sowing mines on the path of the incoming governor, creating problems for him, and spending money with reckless abandon. What did he do with N18bn? Now, the new government is fighting back. If the new government takes the matter up to the EFCC, there would be problems for the Oyetola administration.

“They should count Aregbesola out of their problems because out of the three loans he took, two have been liquidated. It is only the long-term debt that is remaining and only the Accountant-General can give us the status of the loan because it is no longer what it was because deductions are being made.”