Don’t Destabilizing Nigeria Over Election Loss, Omokri Tells Obi

Reno Omokri, a former presidential spokesman, has urged Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, not to destabilize the country following his defeat in the 2023 presidential election. Omokri made these remarks during an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

While addressing the aftermath of the election, Omokri emphasized the importance of implementing the Uwais report on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Uwais report contains recommendations aimed at enhancing the credibility and transparency of electoral processes in Nigeria.

He said, “We need to implement the Uwais report on INEC, whereby the president should be stripped off the power to appoint the chairman of INEC and the commissioners.

“It’s going to go to a body that is non-partisan and objective. Also, I want to see a more rigorous ‘Buy Nigerian campaign. I’m a bit disappointed that it’s not evident in the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“We need to push ‘Buy Nigerian’ campaign at the governmental levels too. We need to promote made in Nigeria.

“Also to tell people that if there’s a made in Nigeria alternative for the foreign goods you buy, buy the Nigerian alternative. There’s Dangote, call with Glo, drive Inmoson and fly Air Peace,” he said.