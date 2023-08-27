Don’t Congratulate Me With Billboards, Advertorials, Wike Warns Supporters

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has appealed to those who have goodwill towards him to avoid erecting congratulatory billboards in his honor.

According to a statement from Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the Minister’s Office, released on Sunday in Abuja, Wike’s primary focus is on contributing to the progress and advancement of the FCT, as well as the overall welfare of its residents and the nation.

NAN quoted him as saying, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunleye emphasized that the minister holds the aspirations and hopes of the FCT residents in high esteem, and he remains resolute in carrying out his responsibilities with unwavering sincerity and dedication.

He further noted that achieving these goals requires channeling all energies into the current tasks and collaborating with fellow public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.

“He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria,” the director said.