Don’t Bury Ifeanyi Yet, Prophet Tells Davido

A Nigerian prophet, Christian Shola, has called on singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his fiancee Chioma, not to bury their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

According to him, the three-year-old could be brought back to life if he his taken to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs from when he passed his message.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote;

“I am Prophet Christian Shola, please don’t bury that boy yet, he is a destiny child. take Ifeanyi Adeleke to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs after this message and see what will happen, God of of solution can never fail (2king5v10). Olórun Christian Shola Agbayé.”

Ifeanyi died by drowning at Davido’s Banana Island home.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Davido and Chioma had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.