Don’t Build, Trade Under Power Lines, Lagos Warns Residents

Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has warned residents against erecting structures or trading under high-tension power lines in any part of the State.

The warning was issued by the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Oki at a meeting with the Bale of Ladigboye Community and representatives of Arewa Communities in Ikorodu who were on a visit to his office to seek approval to trade on a portion of land granted by the Bale of Ladigboye Community in Ikorodu area of Lagos State which falls under high tension power line.

Oki urged Lagosians to be wary of the electromagnetic radiation that comes with the unlawful practice which poses a threat to the lives of the occupants and that of others. It also contravenes the provisions of the State’s Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law.

While noting that buildings erected under high-tension electricity cables were a source of serious concern to the State Government, Oki maintained that the State Government would not fold its hands and allow the dangerous practice to continue to pose a risk to residents of the State.

He said, “The State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law does not only prohibit building under overhead electricity wires but also specifies the distance that should be observed between a property and a public utility such as the high tension electricity cables”.

“Safety and protection of lives are the most important issues here, and we must not let urbanisation or material gains take the better part of us and allow the illegality to continue. Please ensure your buildings are not under high-tension wires and desist from doing business in unauthorised places like under Power Lines or on drainage alignments. I will advise you to seek a better alternative to do your business”, the General Manager pleaded.

He also used the opportunity to warn developers and property owners whose buildings are built under high-tension power lines to remove them immediately and relocate to safer locations, stressing that no building is worth the life of any resident of the State.

He added that the erection of shops, offices and residential houses under the high-tension cables was dangerous to lives and properties and should be reported to the agency by concerned residents to avert any likely danger.

Responding, the leader of the team, Alhaji Lookman Ishaq thanked the General Manager for the fatherly advice, promising to take the message back to his members in the community.

LASG