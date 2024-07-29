Don’t Be Used To Lead Nigeria Into Anarchy – Akpabio to Protesters

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on protesters to exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully, urging them to avoid violence and actions that could destabilize the country. This appeal follows the enactment of the National Minimum Wage Bill, which has increased the minimum wage to N70,000.

Addressing the protesters, Akpabio cautioned against being swayed by individuals with political motives, particularly those who were unsuccessful in the 2023 elections. He stressed that resorting to the destruction of property would only result in unnecessary rebuilding costs, diverting essential funds from development projects.

Acknowledging the country’s ongoing challenges, including prolonged periods of insecurity, Akpabio expressed confidence in the current administration’s efforts to address these issues. He highlighted various measures being implemented, such as ensuring food availability and providing waivers on imports, aimed at stabilizing the economy and improving living conditions.

Akpabio also called on Nigerian youth to reject anarchy and focus on personal and community development instead of engaging in destructive behaviors. He emphasized that constructive efforts and peaceful actions are crucial for the nation’s progress.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on those who are attempting to foment trouble that you have a right to protest, it’s your fundamental right, it’s there in the Constitution, but you don’t have a right to destabilize the country. The right to protest should not be turned into a right to unleash violence.

“It’s very clear that people who are… it’s already very amorphous, very faceless. So what it means is that people are preparing to loot and go round and do all sorts of things.

“Where we are today was not caused by one year’s administration, it is the outcome of years of insecurity. Many people could not go to farm for almost 10 years and all that and the President has risen to the occasion.

“Every food item that is coming in now will come in without anything like restriction, there is no restriction, bringing in food because Nigerians need to eat and at the same time, most things are coming in with a lot of waivers.

“So for me, I’m excited that yes, indeed the government is doing what it should and we the leaders in the National Assembly, we are touching our various constituencies. So my appeal to the Nigerian youth does not to allow any group to mislead you politically, people who probably did not have their fortunes in the 2023 election and thinking they can come in through the backdoor. That will amount to anarchy.

“Any destruction of any property will cost money and we don’t have the money. Instead, let’s put the money in developing you and developing your environs instead of going to rebuild”, the Senate president said.