Don’t Be Enticed by Showy Display, EFCC Boss Warns Youths

The Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has called on youths to shun cybercrime, other forms of criminality and not be enticed by the showy lifestyle of others.

This was as he revealed that the Commission has secured thousands of convictions of persons involved in cybercrime, adding that many have been stripped of their illegally acquired properties.

Olukoyede said this in Benin-City, Edo State, while speaking at a programme dubbed ‘Youth Empowerment Against Cybercrime,’ organised by Cybersecurity Education Initiatives, CYSED, a non-profit organisation dedicated to cybercrime prevention. He was represented by Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Command.

“Don’t be tempted or lured by the ostentatious lifestyle of other youths because the Commission will continue to arrest and prosecute anyone that is involved. In the last few years, the Commission has secured thousands of convictions of persons involved in cybercrime, many have been stripped of their illegally acquired properties. So they have ended in shame. There is no escape route for those involved in cybercrime,” he said.

He stated that there was no shortcut to wealth and urged the youths to use the internet to innovate and create positive economic growth. “The internet does not necessarily have to be an avenue to impersonate, manipulate and fabricate lies to defraud others. Let the youths begin to use the internet for socially desirable things like offering digital solutions to the needs of industries, homes, governments and other engagement of life.”

Moses Joshua, Executive Director, CYSED, said the essence of the programme was to build mental strength in youths to resist cybercrime and other Serious Organised Crime SOC. “It is to enhance knowledge and awareness about the adverse effects of SOC and establish a sustainable impact through virtual space. We expect to see increased positive behavioural change in target beneficiaries and a reduction in SOC activities within the community,” he said