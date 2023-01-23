Don’t Allow PDP Return To Power – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians mot to allow the Peoples Democratic Party back to power in 2023.

The former governor of Lagos State, however, urged citizens to vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people.

Tinubu said this while addressing supporters in Dutse, Jigawa.

He said: “You did the courageous job of chasing away the locusts eight years ago, do not trust their deceptive promises. Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything in their path!

“Instead, vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people. We did it in Lagos and Borno states, and with your help, we will do it again for Nigeria. Vote for the people with the vision, capacity, competence and integrity to do what is right. “Vote for responsive and responsible leadership. Vote for us. Vote for the APC on February 25 and March 11.”

The APC presidential candidate said his administration would build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari. He promised to revamp the agricultural sector, while also giving great attention to developing infrastructure across the country.

Tinubu added: “The vast arable land in Jigawa will be activated to make this state a place to reckon with in agro-business and agro-allied industries. We will build upon the gains already recorded in agriculture in this state.

We will invest in the expansion of irrigation and water management systems to increase productivity and reduce the impact of extreme weather, drought and flood cycles on crop yields. Our initiatives will ensure Jigawa farmers can cultivate their lands all year round,” he added.

“If you elect me, I will consolidate the ongoing infrastructural revolution by networking our entire country with good roads that would spur develop-ment. We will use the road network to connect our major agricultural and industrial hubs,” he said.

Also speaking, the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar described Tinubu as his dear father who would soon be the “father of the nation.”