Don’t Allow Emefiele Leave Nigeria, Matawalle Urges Buhari

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to not approve the study leave that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is seeking.

With just 10 months to the end of his tenure as CBN governor, Emefiele is reportedly seeking to leave the country to study abroad.

However, Matawalle is of the belief that he is trying to flee the country so as not to give an account of the naira redesign policy that caused months of untold hardship to Nigerians.

He said, “CBN Governor Emefiele superintended over the management of the country’s financial and monetary systems. He is the one who initiated and implemented the recent disastrous Naira swap policy, the Naira confiscation program, which put Nigerians through untold woes and trauma and set our economy backwards.

“Two of my brother-governors and I took the Federal Government to court over this ill-advised policy and fought resolutely until we got a respite for our people from Emefiele and company.

“This same Emefiele now wants to proceed on study leave when he has some 10 months left of his tenure apparently in a bid to evade rendering accounts. This is unacceptable. President Buhari should not countenance this. Emefiele must stay at his job to give full accounts of all that transpired under his watch to the incoming administration. He must answer all the questions the new regime may have for him particularly when he still has some months left of his tenure.”