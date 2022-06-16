Don Laments Hardship After Buying 50 Litres Of Diesel For N40K

Professor Joy Ezeilo, Dean Emeritus, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has taken to social media to lament the hike in the price of diesel in the country.

The former UN special rapporteur on human trafficking revealed that she bought 50 litres of diesel for N40,000which could only sustain her for a week.

She wrote, “Which way is Nigeria headed? I bought 50 litres of diesel for my car at the cost of N40, 000 in Enugu. I’m wondering how we will all survive this hardship. As a Law Professor that has reached the last step and stage in promotion at a Federal University, I’m paid about 400k per month after taxes so if I spend forty thousand conservatively for fuelling my car on a weekly basis that’s if I remain within my city times that by at least 200 litres per month, it means 40 per cent of my salary in fuelling.

“What about other utilities, electricity, water, rent, food, children’s school fees, medical, phone and internet etc. Cooking gas is up by over 200 per cent? Do we resort to firewood?

“World Bank’s prediction that millions of Nigerians would be driven to the poverty level is real. We’re in troubled waters with crippling inflation!”