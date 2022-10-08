Don Jazzy Gave Out ‘Aso Ebi’ For Free — Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedienne and actress, Anita Asuoha, known as Real Warri Pikin has revealed that Mavin’s boss, Don Jazzy, gave out Ankara fabric for free to his mother’s burial on Friday.

She revealed this on her Instagram page on Saturday.Warri Pikin stated it is the first time in her life that she will be given free ‘Aso ebi,’ particularly in Nigeria.

She said, “Yesterday na the first time for my entire life, I wear ‘Aso ebi’ wey I nor pay for. For this country?😱 Ah. As #dukeofspadess call me say clot don ready I say oya send acct number he say, ‘No O! #donjazzy say make no body pay for the Asoebi.’ When the level land I open am I see souvenir inside (beta pot).”