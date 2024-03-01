Doherty Celebrates Inauguration of Red Line Rail in Lagos

A former Lagos State Governorship candidate on the platform of the Action Democratic Congress, Funso Doherty, has celebrated the inauguration of the Red Line Rail Train in the state.

Concise News reported that President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the project on Friday on the invite of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Reacting, Doherty, in a letter to Sanwo-Olu made available to Concise News, urged all Lagosians to ensure the safeguarding of the assets.

I join you, the LAMATA team and Lagosians in general to celebrate the commissioning of the Red Line rail today.

Rail mass transit is a long overdue step in the direction of the Lagos we want to see.

While hoping that the interests of the good people of Lagos were given the highest priority in the development phase, I pray that they will also be paramount in the operational phase.

I also use this opportunity to encourage us all to play our part in protecting and safeguarding these assets which, at the end of the day, belong to us all.

Yours faithfully.