Doctors Depart Ondo Teaching Hospital Over Unpaid Entitlements

The Association of Resident Doctors reports that 26 doctors have left the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo State due to unpaid entitlements.

This was as John Matthew, President of ARD at the state-owned hospital, announced a 14-day warning strike in Akure.

Matthew highlighted the critical shortage of doctors at the hospital, attributing it to the government’s failure to settle seven months’ salary arrears. He emphasized that doctors were resigning to pursue better opportunities elsewhere, citing inadequate welfare support and withheld entitlements.

“There are no staff members due to japa syndrome and there are only 22 resident doctors at UNIMEDTH compared to the previous figure of 150 resident doctors,” Matthew said on Tuesday.

He said, “We demand full payment of the arrears of salaries owed our members and payment of February 2024 palliative to our house officers. Management should pay February hazard allowance to our members and urgently address the severe clinical manpower shortage in the institution. Our members work every day.”