DO2dtun Slams Nigerian Artistes Charging Dollars in Nigeria

Renowned media personality, video jockey, and actor Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has voiced his concerns about the emerging trend of Nigerian artists and event organizers demanding payment in foreign currency for performances within the country.

Expressing his dismay, Do2dtun highlighted the paradox of homegrown artists charging their booking fees in United States Dollars for events taking place on Nigerian soil.

The media personality, known for his candid views, deemed this shift in payment practices as “quite strange and bizarre.”

On his X handle, Do2dtun wrote, “This Afrobeat we all built together, na Una go use Una hands spoil am. You now charge your own people in dollars. Forget to unlock the togetherness the genre gives you and your people. Quite strange and bizarre.”