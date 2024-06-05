Djokovic Withdraws from French Open Due to Knee Injury

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, has announced his withdrawal from the French Open following a knee injury sustained in a challenging five-set match against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

The top-ranked player in the world injured his right knee during the match, raising immediate concerns about his ability to continue in the tournament.

Following the match, Djokovic informed reporters that he would be undergoing a scan on Tuesday to assess the extent of the injury.

The MRI results revealed a tear in the medial meniscus of his right knee, leading to his decision to pull out of the grand slam event.

Djokovic wrote on instagram: “I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros.

“I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.

“I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support.”

Roland Garros organisers said: “Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament.”