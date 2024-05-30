Djokovic Laments as Spectator Boos at French Open

Novak Djokovic encountered an issue with a spectator during his second-round match at the French Open, prompting him to request intervention from the umpire.

The world No. 1 defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, but not without a moment of controversy.

During the match, Djokovic approached the chair umpire to complain about a disruptive fan, leading to brief boos from the crowd.

The Serbian star later clarified that the spectator, who had been vocally active throughout the game, had crossed the line by distracting him in the middle of a point.

“He shouted actually a few words during the rally,” Djokovic explained.

“I mean, when Carballes Baena made a drop shot and as I was running – he was there in the first row – and he started from the beginning of the match.”