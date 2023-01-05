Djokovic Defeats Halyz To Advance In Australia Open

In order to get to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International on Thursday, Novak Djokovic overcame a rocky start and defeated Frenchman Quentin Halys. This advanced his Australian Open preparations.

In the round of eight, the top seed from Serbia defeated Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) wins.

On Tuesday, Djokovic defeated France’s Constant Lestienne in straight sets to make his way back to the venue of his 2007 championship run.

He repeated it against Lestienne’s doubles partner Halys, although he struggled to get going and lost the opening set 2-5 before winning.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today,” said the 35-year-old Djokovic, who is warming up for a tilt at a 10th Australian Open title after missing last year’s Grand Slam when he was deported over his vaccination status.

“He played like a top-10 player today.

“It was difficult to break his serve because he was hitting his spots and he was being very precise, and big serves, as well,” he added.

“Proud to be able to overcome a challenge like this. Winning two tiebreakers is always great I think for confidence level at the beginning of the year.”

The former world number one, who won Wimbledon among his five trophies last year, dropped his opening service game against the 64th-ranked Frenchman despite having the support of the boisterous crowd on a crowded center court.

He had two break points in the third game but couldn’t convert them, so he waited until the seventh game before breaking to love and advancing quickly in the tiebreak.

After Halys saved two match chances at 5-4 in the second set, which also ended in a tiebreak, there was little difference between them. Djokovic eventually won when Halys missed a backhand.

The matchup with world number 18 Shapovalov, who advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, is Djokovic’s reward.

All seven of Djokovic’s prior meetings with the Canadian have ended in victories.

Shapovalov said he was determined to keep up his strong form and is still riding the wave of helping Canada win the Davis Cup.

“Definitely attempting to put that into practice on a personal level. Undoubtedly, it’s off to a tremendous start. I’m looking forward to the rest of the week and want to build on a positive start “said he.

By defeating Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, American Sebastian Korda advanced and will now play either Thanasi Kokkinakis, the defending champion in Adelaide, or Jannik Sinner.