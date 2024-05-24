Djokovic Defeated by Machac in Geneva Upset

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected setback before the French Open, losing to Tomas Machac in Geneva. Machac, ranked significantly lower, secured the biggest victory of his career with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 triumph, advancing to his first final at the Geneva Open.

Djokovic, the world number one, seemed off his game, needing a medical timeout after leading 4-1 in the first set. Machac capitalized, winning five straight games to take the set. The second set saw a resurgent Djokovic, who dominated with powerful forehand winners to even the match.

Despite taking the first game of the deciding set, Djokovic could not maintain his momentum. Machac, who had previously challenged Djokovic in Dubai, surged ahead, taking the final set convincingly.

This loss raises concerns for Djokovic as he prepares for the French Open. He is set to face France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round in Paris.