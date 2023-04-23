Entertainment

DJ Cuppy Speaks On Being Pregnant

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Famous Nigerian producer and disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, often known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken out about rumors that her British fiancé and professional boxer Ryan Taylor is expecting a child.

The rumors started after she posted a video of herself dancing with a large belly to her Instagram account.

Many of her followers congratulated her in the comments section, while some questioned whether she was expecting.

Cuppy responded to one of her followers by saying she was not pregnant and that all she had was a belly.

“No,” she retorted, “I just have a BELLLLLLLLY.”

