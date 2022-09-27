Entertainment

DJ Cuppy Graduates From Oxford

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
25

Disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced that she has completed her masters programme at the University Of Oxford.

Cuppy revealed this via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a graduate from #UniofOxford. And I am bloody proud of myself. To God be the glory!” she tweeted.

