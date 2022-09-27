DJ Cuppy Graduates From Oxford

Disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced that she has completed her masters programme at the University Of Oxford.

Cuppy revealed this via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a graduate from #UniofOxford. And I am bloody proud of myself. To God be the glory!” she tweeted.