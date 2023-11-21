Displaced Residents of 13 Villages in Kebbi Return Home

Residents of 13 villages in the Southern part of Kebbi State, previously displaced by banditry attacks, have successfully returned home, signaling a marked improvement in security conditions.

The confirmation came from the Council Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, attributing the successful return to the collective efforts of security personnel and the unwavering commitment of Governor Nasir Idris.

The chairman lauded the dedicated efforts of security agencies in restoring peace to the affected areas, pointing out significant milestones such as the reopening of Bena market and the overall return of normalcy to the region. He specifically acknowledged the crucial support extended by Governor Nasir Idris to the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes in the ongoing fight against bandits, underscoring the pivotal role played in reestablishing peace and stability.

Key villages that have witnessed the return of residents include Sawade, Bakin Gulunbi, Malekachi, Sakawa, Sabongida, among others. This development reflects the tangible impact of coordinated security measures and the proactive approach taken by the government to address the challenges posed by banditry.

As displaced communities find solace in the security improvements, the successful return of these villages showcases the resilience and determination of the local population. It also highlights the collaborative efforts between government authorities and security agencies in restoring normalcy to regions affected by insecurity, offering hope for sustainable peace in Kebbi State.