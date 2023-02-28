Dismissed Soldier Bags Seven Years For Fraud In Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of an ex-soldier, Sgt. Ado Kabiru to seven years imprisonment on a two count charge of obtaining by false pretence before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The defendant had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge, setting the stage for trial. The prosecution counsel Mukhtar Ali Ahmed presented four witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits.

Apart from his jail term, the convict was ordered to pay the complainant the sum of N29, 934,500.00 involved or spend an additional eight years in prison.

The defendant’s journey to the correctional facility started when an unknown person called the complainant, Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, on phone claiming to be Jinn and instructed him to pick some charms which included a ring and brownish fluid in a small bottle at Polo ground, GRA Maiduguri.

Subsequently the cumulative sum of N29, 934,500.00 was sent by the complainant in cash and into the accounts number of the convict domiciled at Guaranty Trust Bank and FCMB.