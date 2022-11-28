Diri Welcomes Oyetola As Osun Gov

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Sunday in Osogbo joined the people of Osun State and leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to witness the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the new State Governor.

Governor Diri, was the Chairman of the Osun Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation that delivered the state to the PDP last July.

Also at the swearing-in ceremony were the PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, earlier took the oath of office before the Governor.

The new Osun State Governor, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, who announced new policy direction of his administration appreciated Governor Diri, other leaders of the party and distinguished Nigerians who found the time to grace his inauguration.