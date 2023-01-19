Diri Rewards Bayelsa Medalists At Delta 2022 National Sports Festival

“Firstly, on behalf of a very grateful state, we want to express our profound gratitude to members of Team Bayelsa. You have given a good name to yourself and to the state, and that’s all we expect of our citizens in whatever they and wherever they find themselves. The government is happy with you, the people of Bayelsa are happy with you.

You went to Edo in 2020, and you came back the third position, breaking an earlier record of fourth position that the state has ever held before. You came here, we received you and gave you a charge to further break that record from third to not less than second, and you went, you saw, and you conquered. You have broken your own record, and now, Bayelsa is the number two sporting state in Nigeria.

Now, because of your records, and the records from football and other sporting activities in the state, I’ve just been informed that the Nigerian Sports Journalists have decided to make Bayelsa the best sporting state, that they are writing a letter to me as the best sporting Governor in Nigeria, and that award will be dedicated to all of you. Let us not bring our state down, but rather, always raise the image of our state, as you have performed in Asaba.

It is on this note that I announce, that every gold medalist will go home with the sum of One Million Naira, while team gold medal athletes will go home with the sum of Seven Hundred thousand naira, Silver medal athletes will go home with the sum of Five Hundred thousand naira, while team silver athletes will go home with the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty thousand naira, Bronze medal athletes will go home with the sum of Three Hundred thousand naira, while team bronze athletes will go home with the sum of One Hundred and Fifty thousand naira.

Now for coaches and secretaries, Gold medal officials who are coaches and secretaries will go home with Five Hundred thousand naira, while assistant team officials will go home with Three Hundred thousand naira, silver medal officials will go home with the sum of Three Hundred thousand naira, and assistant team officials will go home with Two Hundred thousand naira. Even those who didn’t win anything needs to be rewarded because you participated, therefore, non medal officials will go home with the sum of Fifty thousand naira.

I want to thank you all, however, in the next sports festival, we will be in Abeokuta again as I was told, and because we keep breaking our own records, this one will not be an exception, and the only position open to you is number one.”

….Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State speaking when he officially received team Bayelsa that participated at the 2022 National Sports Festival, in government house, Yenagoa.