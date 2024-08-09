News

Diri Orders Probe as Boat Mishap Claims Lives in Bayelsa

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
53
Duoye Diri
Gov Duoye Diri

Governor Duoye Diri has expressed saddened at the news of a tragic boat mishap around Ezetu 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“The news is even more disturbing that the accident has claimed some lives and injured many hardworking and resilient traders who were out fending for themselves and their loved ones,” the governor said.

Sharing on X social media platform, Diri said he has directed an investigation to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

“Upon hearing the sad news of the tragedy, I immediately directed the relevant ministries and agencies to join in the ongoing rescue efforts, as investigations will be carried out to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

“While I condole with the families of the victims of Wednesday’s cargo boat accident, I again implore boat operators in the state to ensure strict observation of safety procedures at all times for safer waterways,” he said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
53

Related Articles

LAGESC Ramps Up Efforts to Eradicate Street Trading with New Taskforce

3 hours ago

At Least 20 Burnt to Death in Bayelsa Boat Mishap

3 hours ago
Kashim Shettima

Shettima Seeks More Support As MTN Donates N1bn, 4,600 Digital Devices

3 hours ago

NYSC Tasks Anambra, Imo Govt on Whereabouts of Two Staff

4 hours ago