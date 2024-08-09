Diri Orders Probe as Boat Mishap Claims Lives in Bayelsa

Governor Duoye Diri has expressed saddened at the news of a tragic boat mishap around Ezetu 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“The news is even more disturbing that the accident has claimed some lives and injured many hardworking and resilient traders who were out fending for themselves and their loved ones,” the governor said.

Sharing on X social media platform, Diri said he has directed an investigation to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

“Upon hearing the sad news of the tragedy, I immediately directed the relevant ministries and agencies to join in the ongoing rescue efforts, as investigations will be carried out to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

“While I condole with the families of the victims of Wednesday’s cargo boat accident, I again implore boat operators in the state to ensure strict observation of safety procedures at all times for safer waterways,” he said.